Respite is coming the way of thousands of fishermen in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State after months of business inactivity following constant raids by suspected sea pirates. Overwhelmed by the activities of the pirates, the fishermen under the auspices of Watch Out Cooperative Society, Ibaka, had protested against incessant attacks and Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Normalcy returns to Akwa Ibom waterways after months of inactivity