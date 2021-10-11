Separatist agitations pose threat to Nigerias existence, says ex-COAS Ihejirika

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd.), has warned that the clamour for self-determination in different parts of the country and the security challenges pose a threat to Nigerias existence if they are not addressed with urgency. Ihejirika said this the Interfaith Roundtable on Building a Culture of Peace and Unity in Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

