Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday received six women and nine children who escaped from the bondage of Boko Haram terrorists. Presenting the women and children to the governor in Maiduguri, the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, said they were abducted in Borno and Adamawa. They, however, escaped from the terrorists in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper