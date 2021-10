The Peoples Democratic Party has further extended the closing date for the sale of nomination forms for the Ekiti State governorship election. The party had earlier slated October 14, 2021, as the closing date for the sale of forms. However, a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, revealed October 22, 2021, as the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper