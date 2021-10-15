Varsities to get N30bn revitilisation fund soon FG

The Federal Government has assured it will commence the disbursement of the N30 billion revitalisation fund to public universities very soon. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige disclosed this Thursday in his office after a marathon conciliation meeting between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities. The meeting was convened Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
