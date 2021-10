A Federal High Court seating in Lagos has granted an order of interim forfeiture of 11 luxury items confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from social media celebrity Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha. The items, which include, luxury sunglasses, luxury wristwatches, and an iPhone 8were seized from Mompha when he was arrested Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper