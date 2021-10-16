Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday said overworked judges cannot dispense justice speedily. He added that the unitary structure of the judiciary was impeding the speedy dispensation of justice in the state. Speaking after he sworn in two new High Court judges, members of statutory commissions and other top government officials in Kaduna, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Overworked judges cant dispense justice speedily El-Rufai