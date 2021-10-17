Chelsea's Rudiger questions Mendy's omission from Ballon d'Or shortlist





The German international, Antonio Rudiger, is baffled by Edouard Mendy's exclusion from the Ballon dOr shortlist. The Germany international made this admission following the 29-year-old's awe-inspiring display in Chelsea's 1-0 triumph over Brentford on Saturday. Mendy made several crucial saves to deny Thomas Frank's men a chance to restore parity after Chelsea took the lead







Source: Punch Newspaper