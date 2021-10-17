Dont toy with consumers health, NAFDAC tackles substandard packaged water manufacturers

The National Agency for Food Drug and Administration says it will intensify efforts at tackling issues of substandard packaged water in Kaduna. The state coordinator of the agency, Nasiru Mato, said that the problem was to be blamed on some manufacturers operating without good manufacturing equipment. We have observed some packaged water carelessly sold in Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

