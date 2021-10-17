FG to upgrade Industrial Arbitration Panel to commission

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to upgrade the Industrial Arbitration Panel to a commission. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige revealed this in his office while receiving Federal Arbitrators from the IAP who paid him a courtesy visit on Friday. Ngige, who praised the arbitrators for discharging their duties creditably, revealed Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
