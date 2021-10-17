Former US President Bill Clinton released from hospital after treatment for infection

By
Headliners
-
1



A former United States President Bill Clinton has been released from a California hospital after being treated for an infection that spread to his bloodstream. Clinton walked out arm-in-arm with his wife and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before greeting hospital staff and giving a thumbs-up when asked how he was feeling, CNN reports. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR