Reverend Mother Olive Adejobi, wife of the late Primate Emmanuel Adejobi of the Church of the Lord, Aladura, recently clocked 94. She speaks about her growing up, ministerial journey and life in old age, in this interview with JANET OGUNDEPO You recently celebrated your birthday, how does it feel being 94′ The celebration was fine Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper