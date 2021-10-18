Bi-Courtney indicates interest in airport terminals concession

The Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of the Terminal Two of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, has indicated interest to bid in the ongoing concession of four international airport terminals by the Federal Government. The development is coming about two weeks to the deadline for the submission of Requests for Qualifications for the concession. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
