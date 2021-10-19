#EndSARS anniversary: Falz, Mr Macaroni announce memorial car procession

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falz Falana and comedian Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, have announced a memorial car procession to mark one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest. The duo took to their respective verified Instagram pages to share e-fliers of the car procession and the order of programme. This comes shortly after both Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

