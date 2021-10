Mixed reactions have greeted the donation of two Land Cruiser Prado jeeps to the immediate past Chairman of Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party, Kunmi Mustapha, and the newly elected Chairman of the party in the state, Dayo Ogungbenro. The publicity secretary of the party, Akeem Olatunji, confirmed the donation on Monday, noting that it took Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper