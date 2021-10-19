New Cape Verde president Neves pledges to work with rival prime minister

Left-winger Jose Maria Neves vowed on Monday to work together with his centre-right prime minister after winning the Cape Verde presidential election in the first round of voting. Neves garnered 51.7 percent of the vote. according to provisional results published on an official website. A first-round absolute majority means the election did not need to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
