Court convicts NSCDC officer for certificate forgery

By
Headliners
-
1


Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

An Ogun State High Court has convicted and fined an official of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Idowu Olamide over certificate forgery. The convict was charged before Justice A. Akinyemi, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission for using a forged National Diploma Certificate to secure an upgrade in Read More
