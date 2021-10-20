Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021
The former Governor of Kano State and senator representing Kano Central Senatorial zone, Ibrahim Shekarau, has vowed to remain in the All Progressives Congress and support the newly-elected factional leaders of the party under Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Danzago. Shekarau made the remark in Hausa on his official Facebook page on Wednesday. I want to use Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Wed-20-Oct-2021]
Monarch flees as flood sack Akwa Ibom community
#EndSARSMemorial: Your efforts wont be in vain, Sam Adeyemi tells youths
US advises #EndSARS protesters to take political approach
Crisis: I wont leave APC, ex-Kano gov Shekarau vows
Zoning will boost PDP chances in 2023, says Nnamani
Buhari hails Erdogan, says he treated refugees with generosity
UEFA Champions League: Fixtures, five other things to watch out for tonight
Stop wearing Arab-style clothing, Newcastle beg fans
Be vigilant against…
Source: Punch Newspaper