#EndSARS: Nigerian youths cannot be silencedOdumakin

By
Headliners
-
1


Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

The President, Centre for Change, Dr Joe Okei Odumakin while marking the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest which rocked the nation last year has said that the government cannot silence the youths of the country.Odumakin aired her views via a statement released to commemorate the sad event. She said, We remember today all the Read More
Click here to read full news..

Punch Headlines Today
[Wed-20-Oct-2021]

#EndSARS: Lai Mohammed hails police, army, says Lekki massacre a scam

NYG: Bauchi contingents stranded in Ilorin as drivers security protest unpaid allowances

Oloyede tasks govts, institutions on fight against exam malpractices

Police brutality: Group opens toll-free line for complaints

Unchecked movement of foreign Fulani into Nigeria causing violence -Ortom

#EndSARS: Nigerian youths cannot be silenced Odumakin

Woman allegedly slaps policeman, lands in court

Monarch flees as flood sack Akwa Ibom community



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR