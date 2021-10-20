EndSARS: Nigerian youths cannot be silencedOdumakin

Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

The President, Centre for Change, Dr Joe Okei Odumakin while marking the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest which rocked the nation last year has said that the government cannot silence the youths of the country.Odumakin aired her views via a statement released to commemorate the sad event. She said, We remember today all the Read More

Click here to read full news..