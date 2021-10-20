#EndSARSMemorial: Police arrest journalist, others in Lagos

A journalist working with Legit TV, simply identified as Abimbola, has been arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command during the #EndSARS protests memorial at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos on Wednesday. Another man, who was clad in white and bearing an #EndSARS banner, was also arrested by the policemen. Abimbola said he Read More
