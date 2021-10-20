Man City fan attacked by Club Brugge supporters hospitalised

Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

A 63-year-old Belgian Manchester City fan is Battling for his life after he was allegedly attacked by some Club Brugge supporters. The attack came after Manchester City defeated the home side 5-1 at the Jan Breydel Stadium in their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday. The victim, Guido De Pauw, had been to Read More

Click here to read full news..