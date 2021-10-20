Police disperse Osun #EndSARS protesters

Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Some armed policemen have dispersed #Ensars protesters around Oke Fia, Osogbo, Osun State. Some youths under the aegis of the #Endsars Movement had stormed streets in Osogbo in protest to commemorate the first anniversary of the demonstration against police brutality in the state. The protesters, who took off at about 12 pm at Ita Olokan Read More
