Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021
The Super Falcons took a two-goal lead over Ghanas Black Queens in their Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture thanks to a brace by Sweden based forward Uchenna Kanu at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday. The visitors had come close in the 11th minute when Grace Animah saw her fierce shot inside the Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Wed-20-Oct-2021]
Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv: Barca revive Champions League hopes with 1-0 win
Warfare not enough to tackle violent extremism, says Monguno
Afenifere knocks FG over amendment charges in Kanus case
Court convicts NSCDC officer for certificate forgery
Super Falcons beat Ghana 2-0 in womens AFCON qualifier
Spartak Moscow vs Leicester: Iheanacho, Daka shine as Foxes fight back to win 4-3
Declare bandits as terrorists, El-Rufai urges FG
Budget defence: Senators tackle NBBRI over poor revenue generation
NYG: Bauchi contingents stranded in…
Source: Punch Newspaper