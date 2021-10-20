Super Falcons beat Ghana 2-0 in womens AFCON qualifier

Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

The Super Falcons took a two-goal lead over Ghanas Black Queens in their Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture thanks to a brace by Sweden based forward Uchenna Kanu at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday. The visitors had come close in the 11th minute when Grace Animah saw her fierce shot inside the Read More

Click here to read full news..