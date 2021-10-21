2022 budget: Senate berates FG over rising overhead, recurrent expenditure

By
Headliners
-
2


Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

The Senate on Thursday berated the executive arm of the Federal Government over the rising increment in recurrent expenditure and overhead in the annual national budget despite the embargo placed on employment by the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). The red chamber made the observation following the submissions by the Chairman Read More
Click here to read full news..

Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today

News Archive

Always Enabled
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Non-necessary
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.