Alleged diversion: Court remands ex-NSITF chairman, Olejeme in EFCC custody

By
Headliners
-
1


Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

An FCT High Court sitting in Jabi on Thursday ordered that the former board chairman of theNigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Ngozi Olejeme, be remanded in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions custody, until Friday. The judge, Justice Maryam Hassan gave the order after listening to both counsel submissions on the defendants bail application. She Read More
