Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv: Barca revive Champions League hopes with 1-0 win

By
Headliners
-
16


Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Gerard Pique sparked Barcelonas flailing Champions League campaign into life on Wednesday by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev, a victory that was witnessed by a half-empty Camp Nou. The attendance was recorded at 45,968, with several blocks of seating filled by only a handful of supporters for a game Read More
Click here to read full news..

Punch Headlines Today
[Wed-20-Oct-2021]

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv: Barca revive Champions League hopes with 1-0 win

Warfare not enough to tackle violent extremism, says Monguno

Afenifere knocks FG over amendment charges in Kanus case

Court convicts NSCDC officer for certificate forgery

Super Falcons beat Ghana 2-0 in womens AFCON qualifier

Spartak Moscow vs Leicester: Iheanacho, Daka shine as Foxes fight back to win 4-3

Declare bandits as terrorists, El-Rufai urges FG

Budget defence: Senators tackle NBBRI over poor revenue generation

NYG: Bauchi contingents…



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR