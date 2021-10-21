Berlusconi acquitted in bunga bunga bribery trial

By
Headliners
-
2


Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

A Tuscan court acquitted former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi Thursday of bribing a witness in the notorious Rubygate scandal about alleged sex fests he hosted. The leader of the centre-right Forza Italia party had stood accused of paying a piano player present at his Bunga Bunga parties to lie about the evenings. Girls who Read More
Click here to read full news..

Punch Headlines Today
[Thu-21-Oct-2021]

Biden accuses Trump Republicans of white supremacy

Mixed reactions as Burna Boy shaves off beards

Nigerias future worth fighting for, says Osinbajo

Berlusconi acquitted in bunga bunga bribery trial

180,000 health workers died from COVID-19 globally WHO

Lalong pledges improved security, transport for UNIJOS students

Ndume threatens to relocate abroad over FGs rising recurrent expenditure

Full list: LPPC names ex-Reps member, NBA secretary, 70 others new SANs

Local professionals crucial to projects execution…



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR