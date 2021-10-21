Berlusconi acquitted in bunga bunga bribery trial

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021
A Tuscan court acquitted former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi Thursday of bribing a witness in the notorious Rubygate scandal about alleged sex fests he hosted. The leader of the centre-right Forza Italia party had stood accused of paying a piano player present at his Bunga Bunga parties to lie about the evenings. Girls who Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper