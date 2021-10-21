COAS inaugurates 20 residential blocks for Sokoto soldiers

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

The Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday inaugurated 20 residential blocks for soldiers in Giginya Barracks, Sokoto. This was contained in a statement by the Army Director of Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday. In the statement titled, COAS commissions 20 blocks of accommodation for soldiers in Giginya Barracks Sokoto State, it was disclosed that Read More

Click here to read full news..