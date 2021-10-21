Declare bandits as terrorists, El-Rufai urges FG

By
Headliners
-
13


Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has asked the Federal Government to declare bandits in the North-West geo-political zone of the country as insurgents or terrorists. The declaration, the governor said, would able the Nigerian military to attack and kill these bandits without any major consequences in the international law. The governor who spoke Read More
Click here to read full news..

Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today

News Archive

Always Enabled
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Non-necessary
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.