Declare bandits as terrorists, El-Rufai urges FG

Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has asked the Federal Government to declare bandits in the North-West geo-political zone of the country as insurgents or terrorists. The declaration, the governor said, would able the Nigerian military to attack and kill these bandits without any major consequences in the international law. The governor who spoke Read More

Click here to read full news..