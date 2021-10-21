Imo roads deserted as FG arraigns Nnamdi Kanu

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

The three major towns in Imo state, Owerri, Orlu, and Okigwe were deserted on Thursday as the treason and terrorism charges preferred against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government, began at the Federal High court in Abuja. In Owerri, the state capital, banks, schools, markets, malls, fuel Read More
