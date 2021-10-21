Lawan begs FCDA to rehabilitate dilapidating National Assembly complex

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Capital Development Authority to fix the dilapidated parts of the National Assembly and save it from further roof leakage. Lawan made the appeal at the foundation laying of the permanent office complex of the National Assembly Service Commission. The nations parliament leadership Read More
