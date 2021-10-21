Lawan begs FCDA to rehabilitate dilapidating National Assembly complex

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Capital Development Authority to fix the dilapidated parts of the National Assembly and save it from further roof leakage. Lawan made the appeal at the foundation laying of the permanent office complex of the National Assembly Service Commission. The nations parliament leadership Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Thu-21-Oct-2021]
FG confused over Kanu, self-determination agitation, says Afenifere
Lawyers demand Kanus presence as trial resumes today
#EndSARS panel compensation: Lagos pays N420m, NBA faults Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Oyo, Benue for shunning payments
NCoS to re-arrest 3,000 escaped inmates with NIN
Congress: Ganduje claims victory, Shekarau alleges exclusion
Lassa Fever: FG begins contact tracing for 105 suspected cases
COVID-19: Ondo makes vaccination compulsory for civil servants from Nov 1
Domestic…
Source: Punch Newspaper