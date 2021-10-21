Man charged with murder of UK MP David Amess

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after British MP David Amess was stabbed to death last week, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday. Ali Harbi Ali, who was arrested at the scene of the killing in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, last Friday, also faces a separate charge of preparing acts of terrorism. Read More

