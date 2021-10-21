Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021
A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after British MP David Amess was stabbed to death last week, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday. Ali Harbi Ali, who was arrested at the scene of the killing in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, last Friday, also faces a separate charge of preparing acts of terrorism. Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Thu-21-Oct-2021]
BREAKING: NRC halts Abuja-Kaduna train service over alleged terrorist attack
Sit-at-home: Again, hoodlums burn truck, shop in Enugu
VIDEO: So This Happened (130) reviews arrest of Rivers man for showing porn on billboard, how ex-Niger gov allegedly diverted state funds, other
Man charged with murder of UK MP David Amess
Terrorists bombed, opened fire on Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday -Shehu Sani
Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty, trial adjourned till November 10
Imo roads deserted as FG arraigns Nnamdi Kanu
Drug…
Source: Punch Newspaper