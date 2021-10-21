NANS demands release of former chairman arrested at APC congress

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

The National Association of Nigerians Students, SouthWest zone, on Wednesday, gave the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, a 12-hour ultimatum to release the former chairman of NANS in the state, Olawale Balogun . The student body which demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Balogun from the police custody, said failure to do Read More
