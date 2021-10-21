PICTORIAL: Buhari receives security briefing from service chiefs

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) met with security chiefs on Thursday to receive security briefings concerning the country. This was made known by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, via his verified Facebook page. Adesina shared pictures of the meeting, which had the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Read More
