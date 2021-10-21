Pictorial: Nnamdi Kanu appears in court

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Photos obtained by The PUNCH have confirmed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, appeared in court today. The photos showed Kanu and members of his legal counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Aloy Ejimakor and others in the courtroom together. Kanu was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja today over charges Read More
