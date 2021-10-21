Warfare not enough to tackle violent extremism, says Monguno

Published by Punch on Wed, 20 Oct 2021

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, has said that the kinetic approach alone will not eliminate the threats of terrorism and other forms of extreme violence from Nigeria. Monguno said this on Wednesday in Abuja while delivering the keynote address at a three-day master class themed Strengthening Nigerias Implementation of the Policy Framework and National Read More
