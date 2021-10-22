30 abducted FGC Birnin Yauri students regain freedom

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Thirty out of the 102 abducted students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, have arrived at Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital following their release from captivity. This was disclosed in a statement issued by Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser, Media, to Kebbi State Governor. Today Thursday, the 21st of October, 2021 thirty (30) Read More

Click here to read full news..