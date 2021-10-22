30 abducted FGC Birnin Yauri students regain freedom

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Thirty out of the 102 abducted students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, have arrived at Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital following their release from captivity. This was disclosed in a statement issued by Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser, Media, to Kebbi State Governor. Today Thursday, the 21st of October, 2021 thirty (30) Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Thu-21-Oct-2021]
Biden accuses Trump Republicans of white supremacy
Mixed reactions as Burna Boy shaves off beards
Nigerias future worth fighting for, says Osinbajo
Berlusconi acquitted in bunga bunga bribery trial
180,000 health workers died from COVID-19 globally WHO
Lalong pledges improved security, transport for UNIJOS students
Ndume threatens to relocate abroad over FGs rising recurrent expenditure
Full list: LPPC names ex-Reps member, NBA secretary, 70 others new SANs
Local professionals crucial to projects…
Source: Punch Newspaper