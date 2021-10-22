Bagudu seeks increased funding for cancer patients

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, has urged the Federal Government and other stakeholders to increase funding for the treatment of indigent cancer patients. She said there was the need for coverage of cancer treatment in the National Health Insurance Scheme in order to ameliorate the plight of cancer patients. Bagudu, who Read More
