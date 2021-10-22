Banks still stable despite COVID-19 pandemic -CBN

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021

The Central Bank of Nigeria says banks in the country have remained stable, robust, and resilient in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Director, Banking Supervision of CBN, Mr Haruna Mustafa, said this at the 2021 Financial Correspondents Association of Nigeria workshop in Ibadan on Friday. Mustapha, represented by Mr Adekunle Adeniji, the Assistant Director,
