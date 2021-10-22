FG blames Nnamdi Kanu for murder of Akunyilis husband, Gulak, 184 others

By
Headliners
-
72


Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021

The Federal Government has blamed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, for the murder of Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Dora Akunyili. The government further accused Kanu of being responsible for the murder of a former Read More
Click here to read full news..

Punch Headlines Today
[Fri-22-Oct-2021]

Mercy Johnson denies rumours of storming daughters school with thugs

[BREAKING] Igboho: DSS releases female blogger Lady K, one other detainee after 114 days

216 bag first class in Covenant University

Matawalle inaugurates 300-bed general hospital

FG blames Nnamdi Kanu for murder of Akunyilis husband, Gulak, 184 others

FG blames Nnamdi Kanu for murder of Akunyilis husband, Gulak, 177 others

NAPTIP rescue Nasarawa children sold in Anambra, given Igbo names

FG links Sunday Igboho to Boko Haram sponsor



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR