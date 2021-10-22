Fuel crisis looms as private depot owners raise pricesIPMAN

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Kano has alerted the Federal Government over the imminent fuel crisis in the country following the decision by some private depot owners to unilaterally raise the prices of the product. The IPMAN chairman Kano chapter, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, stated this in a statement issued in Kano on Friday. Read More
