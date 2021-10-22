Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021
The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee has on Thursday announced the elevation of 72 persons to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. A breakdown of the list included ten academics and 62 advocates. A statement issued in Abuja by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, said the new SANs Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Thu-21-Oct-2021]
Biden accuses Trump Republicans of white supremacy
Mixed reactions as Burna Boy shaves off beards
Nigerias future worth fighting for, says Osinbajo
Berlusconi acquitted in bunga bunga bribery trial
180,000 health workers died from COVID-19 globally WHO
Lalong pledges improved security, transport for UNIJOS students
Ndume threatens to relocate abroad over FGs rising recurrent expenditure
Full list: LPPC names ex-Reps member, NBA secretary, 70 others new SANs
Local professionals crucial to projects execution in Nigeria…
Source: Punch Newspaper