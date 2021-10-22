Involve your children in traditional religion, Ooni urges worshippers

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has tasked traditional worshippers to initiate their children to prevent traditional religion from going into extinction. The Ooni gave the task during a news conference organised by Association of Ajo Esin Abalaye Adulawo of Nigeria (ARSARDIC), commemorating Nigerias 61st Independence Anniversary Prayer on Friday in Ile-Ife. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper