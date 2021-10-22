IPMAN raises alarm over imminent fuel crisis as private depot owners raise prices

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Kano has alerted the Federal Government over the imminent fuel crisis in the country following the decision by some private depot owners to unilaterally raise the prices of the product. The IPMAN chairman Kano chapter, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, stated this in a statement issued in Kano on Friday. Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today
Source: Punch Newspaper