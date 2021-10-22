Lalong pledges improved security, transport for UNIJOS students

Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on Thursday pledged to improve the security and transportation of students and staff of the University of Jos. The Governor made this assurance to schools Pro-chancellor, Attahiru Jega, during the latters visit to the Government House, Jos. This was contained in a statement titled, Governor Lalong Meets UNIJOS Pro-chancellor, Read More
