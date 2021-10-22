Leaked tape: How celebrities were a disservice to Tiwa Savage Actress Georgina Onuoha

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021
Ever since the intimate video of Tiwa Savage and her lover surfaced on the internet days ago, there have been various speculations and opinions about the incident, especially online. Shortly after the sex tape leaked, Nigerian celebrities, in a move to support the sonorous singer in her dark times, posted messages on their social media Read More
Punch Headlines Today
[Fri-22-Oct-2021]
Source: Punch Newspaper