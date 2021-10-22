Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has commended Tiwa Savage concerning the leaked sex tape saga, stating that she has inspired many people going through blackmail. The actor shared Tiwa Savages picture on his verified Instagram page, and hailed her for her strength. On Thursday night, the singer had shared a picture of herself with the caption, Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Fri-22-Oct-2021]
I was sexually abused as a teenager, says ex-Man United defender Evra
Abuja-Kaduna train services resume Saturday
Leaked tape: Youve inspired so many people, Yul Edochie hails Tiwa Savage
Involve your children in traditional religion, Ooni urges worshippers
Adelescomeback singleEasy On Me tops UK charts
FG repairs bombed Abuja-Kaduna railway, operations begin Oct. 23
Obi Cubana reacts as fan tattoos his name on skin
Beware of new virus that steals banking details, NCC alerts Nigerians
Sokoto killing:…
Source: Punch Newspaper