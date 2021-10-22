Leaked tape: Youve inspired so many people, Yul Edochie hails Tiwa Savage

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has commended Tiwa Savage concerning the leaked sex tape saga, stating that she has inspired many people going through blackmail. The actor shared Tiwa Savages picture on his verified Instagram page, and hailed her for her strength. On Thursday night, the singer had shared a picture of herself with the caption, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper

