Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has got fans talking as he shaved off his beards. The Ye crooner took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a video of his smooth chin without beards. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, Had to shave my beard. Lol. Now I Read More
Punch Headlines Today
[Thu-21-Oct-2021]
Biden accuses Trump Republicans of white supremacy
Mixed reactions as Burna Boy shaves off beards
Nigerias future worth fighting for, says Osinbajo
Berlusconi acquitted in bunga bunga bribery trial
180,000 health workers died from COVID-19 globally WHO
Lalong pledges improved security, transport for UNIJOS students
Ndume threatens to relocate abroad over FGs rising recurrent expenditure
Full list: LPPC names ex-Reps member, NBA secretary, 70 others new SANs
Local professionals crucial to projects execution in Nigeria Lawan
Source: Punch Newspaper