Published by Punch on Thu, 21 Oct 2021
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Thursday, said Nigeria is worth fighting for and the nation is better as one. He spoke at the public presentation of a book titled, Standing Strong: Legislative Reforms, Third Term and Other Issues of the 5th Senate, a biography of Sen Ken Nnamani. This was contained in a statement Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Thu-21-Oct-2021]
Biden accuses Trump Republicans of white supremacy
Mixed reactions as Burna Boy shaves off beards
Nigerias future worth fighting for, says Osinbajo
Berlusconi acquitted in bunga bunga bribery trial
180,000 health workers died from COVID-19 globally WHO
Lalong pledges improved security, transport for UNIJOS students
Ndume threatens to relocate abroad over FGs rising recurrent expenditure
Full list: LPPC names ex-Reps member, NBA secretary, 70 others new SANs
Local professionals crucial to projects execution in Nigeria Lawan
Source: Punch Newspaper