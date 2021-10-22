NYSC releases 1,800 corps members in Gombe

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021

No fewer than 1,800 Batch B, Stream I corps members have completed the compulsory National Youth Service Corps in Gombe State with one asked to remain due to infractions and another one said to have died. Disclosing this on Thursday, during the passing out ceremony of corps members, State Coordinator, Ada Imoni, advised the corps Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper

